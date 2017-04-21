Designs for West Edmonton Lewis Farms Community Recreation Centre unveiled

Edmontonians are getting a better idea of what a new recreation centre planned for the Lewis Estates area will look like.

“The schematic design is stunning at this point,” Mayor Don Iveson said. “I think Edmontonians have come to expect really first-rate facilities for recreation in the last few years with what we’ve built recently… Lewis Estates will be no exception when we get around to building it.

“The next step before we can build it though is to do more detailed design, nail down the costing and then we’ll be in the position for the next council to debate funding the actual construction in the coming years.”

Friday’s report included new drawings for the west end rec centre which, from the air, would look like a half circle.

It includes the types of pools, gyms, ice rinks and fitness centres found in similar rec centres such as in Terwillegar, The Meadows and Clareview. (Scroll down to see the renderings)

“There can always be some changes and tweaks to it but… in principle, what we’ve seen, the images we’ve seen, that’s sort of the general direction we’re heading in,” Coun. Andrew Knack explained.

The community services committee members accepted the report for information Friday.

“We know the size of the pool, we know how many sheets of ice will be in it, we know what the district park approximately will look like,” Knack said.

He says he really likes the look of the design now.

“When I think about the neighbourhood that I live in, that is the core of that neighbourhood. So having something with unique architecture actually adds a lot of value and helps build the character of that community. When you build it in early to the design work, it doesn’t have to add huge cost.

“You can have both style and function and from what I’ve seen of the design this is the best combination of both. We get really functional design in terms of getting all the programming we need and the building is going to look good too, really add value to the overall neighbourhood.”

According to plans on the city’s website, the $215-million facility would house the rec centre, a library and a district park.

The cost estimate does not include a $19.8-million Edmonton Catholic Schools academic centre that’s also planned to be included in the site.

The city says Edmonton Catholic will be funding its portion of the design.

The rec centre would be located on the very western edge of the city. It would be near the Rosenthal and Secord neighbourhoods, west of Winterburn Road (215 Street) along the future arterial road of 92 Avenue.

The complex has been designed to include the following elements:

Lewis Farms Community Recreation Centre

Aquatic facility that includes a 30 x 25 metres deep tank with one-metre and three-metre springboards and five-metre, 7.5-metre and 10-metre dive platforms. A leisure pool with water play features, a tot pool, a 53-metre, 10-lane pool, whirlpool and steam room

Fitness centre that includes large cardio and weight training area, two fitness studios and a separate running/walking track

Three gymnasiums that include large playing surfaces and assembly areas that can be divided into smaller functional areas

Multi-purpose spaces that include an indoor child development space, child minding space, bouldering wall, and three multi-purpose rooms

Twin NHL-sized indoor ice rinks and outdoor leisure ice

Lewis Farms Library

An 18,000-square foot community Edmonton Public Library branch similar to the Clareview and the Meadows Branches intended to serve the Lewis Farms area.

Edmonton Catholic Schools District Academic Centre

A 48,000-square foot Edmonton Catholic Schools District academic centre and daycare.

Lewis Farms District Park

An urban plaza with interactive water play component

Walkways/multi-purpose trails with lighting and seating

Three baseball diamonds

Fixtureless rectangular sports fields, and open green space

Tennis and basketball courts

Outdoor skateboard park

Outdoor fitness and picnic areas

Public washrooms

City Operations satellite park operations service yard

The city said the facility’s cost estimate doesn’t include the expense of acquiring land or off-site costs such as roads, stormwater ponds or utilities, which is estimated to be about $25 million.

City administration recommended council approve the design so it can be finalized and prepared to go out for tender. That process is expected to cost $16.7 million.

Knack said council is hoping to have the design plans finished before debating the Capital Budget for 2019-2020.