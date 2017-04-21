Trucker’s cellphone stolen after suspects flag down big rig: OPP

Middlesex OPP say they’re investigating an early-morning highway holdup.

Officers say it was around 4:30 a.m. Friday when a vehicle pulled in behind a westbound tractor trailer on Hwy. 401.

The suspect vehicle flashed its lights and motioned for the truck to pull over.

The 60-year-old man behind the wheel of the truck pulled off east of Wellington Road and got out of the cab to take a look at his trailer. At that point, the OPP say he was confronted by two male suspects.

Officers say one of the suspects went into the cab of the truck before both returned to their smaller-sized red car. They say the driver’s side headlight was out.

While the driver of the transport truck wasn’t hurt, the OPP say his cellphone was stolen during the incident.

The suspects were last seen headed west on Hwy. 401.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1 122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.