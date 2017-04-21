Former Ontario nurse charged in deaths of 8 seniors to appear in court

A former nurse charged with killing eight long-term care residents in southwestern Ontario is set to appear in court Friday.

Elizabeth Wettlaufer waived her right to a preliminary hearing in the case two weeks ago when she last appeared in court via video link.

The 49-year-old faces a slew of charges, including eight counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of residents in nursing homes in Woodstock and London over the last decade.

Court documents suggest the former nurse injected six victims with insulin, racking up six additional charges in January – four of attempted murder and two of aggravated assault.

Documents show Wettlaufer had been suspended from a nursing home several times for medication-related errors before she was fired for giving a patient the wrong drugs.

In a letter of termination from the Caressant Care nursing home in Woodstock, the nursing home says the alleged incident was part of a “pattern of behaviours that are placing residents at risk.”

Wettlaufer was first registered as a nurse in 1995. The incidents are said to have occurred between 2007 and 2016.

A trial date could be set during Friday’s appearance.