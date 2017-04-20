2 dead in highway collision near Carstairs

Two people were killed when a pickup truck and sedan collided Thursday afternoon near Carstairs, Alta. north of Calgary.

Emergency Medical Services responded to the crash on Highway 2A, north of Township Road 292, just before 4 p.m.

Paramedics said both vehicles had significant damage.

Two adults in the sedan, a male and female, died at the scene.

A man in his 40s, who was in the pickup, was treated by ground paramedics, and then flown to the Foothills Medical Centre by STARS Air Ambulance.

EMS said he’s in stable condition with numerous internal and external injuries. They are not considered life-threatening at this time.

RCMP said the highway is closed due to the collision.

Police said a collision re-constructionist is assisting the investigation.

More to come…