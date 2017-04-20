Special weather statement ends for London

A special weather statement has ended for London, Parkhill, and eastern Middlesex County.

The advisory, issued Thursday afternoon, called for ongoing rainfall through the evening hours that could potentially see total amounts of up to 50 millimetres.

The special weather statement remained in place for Brant and Oxford counties just after 7 p.m., saying several rounds of heavy showers and thunderstorms would impact the area in the evening hours. Combined with rain that fell earlier in the day on Thursday, the advisory said local total rainfall amounts of between 30 and 50 millimetres were possible.

According to Environment Canada, mainly cloudy conditions will roll into London later Thursday night, turning to partly cloudy skies in the overnight hours.

A severe thunderstorm watch previously in place for Strathroy, Komoka, western Middlesex County and several areas stretching west to Sarnia and Windsor has since ended, according to the national weather agency.