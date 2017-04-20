Traffic
April 20, 2017 5:00 pm

SUV hits Kelowna grocery store

By North Okanagan Reporter  Global Okanagan
Global Okanagan
An SUV hit the front of a Kelowna grocery store on Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened at the Safeway on Bernard Avenue.

It’s was the second incident on Thursday where a vehicle hit a building in Kelowna.

On Thursday morning, a driver suffered a medical emergency and crashed into a home on Loseth Drive.

