SUV hits Kelowna grocery store
A A
An SUV hit the front of a Kelowna grocery store on Thursday afternoon.
The incident happened at the Safeway on Bernard Avenue.
It’s was the second incident on Thursday where a vehicle hit a building in Kelowna.
READ MORE: Driver sent to hospital after car hits Kelowna home
On Thursday morning, a driver suffered a medical emergency and crashed into a home on Loseth Drive.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.