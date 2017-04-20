BC Election 2017

More
BC election 2017
April 20, 2017 4:47 pm

B.C. leaders want legal pot age set above 18

By Staff The Canadian Press

A young man smokes a marijuana joint during a rally in downtown Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday April 20, 2011.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
A A

VANCOUVER – The leaders of British Columbia’s two main political parties agree that 18 is too young for people to be allowed to purchase marijuana under plans by the federal government to legalize the drug.

Liberal Leader Christy Clark says her top priority is keeping cannabis out of the hands of minors, so she would lift the limit to “at least” 19, the same age when its legal to purchase alcohol in B.C.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Ready to swap beer for pot? Many Canadians will be, once it’s legal

The NDP’s John Horgan says he would consult on how best to roll out the new industry, but it’s his opinion that if you’re allowed to crack a beer at 19, you should be allowed to light a joint, too.

The federal government has introduced legislation that would legalize pot on July 1, 2018, giving provinces time to come up with sales and distribution regimes and decide whether to raise the age limit from 18.

READ MORE: Marijuana will be legal, but for many activists the fight isn’t over

Meanwhile, Green Leader Andrew Weaver says he’s troubled by the federal government’s plan because it favours large licensed producers and B.C. needs to foster a strong “craft cannabis” sector.

The three main leaders were asked about their plans for legalization during a radio debate that coincidentally fell on 4-20, the annual weed protest day.
Report an error
BC election 2017
BC Green Party
BC leaders
BC Liberals
BC NDP
Campaign
Cannabis
Decision BC
pot

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News