War of words heating up between Lethbridge Hurricanes and Regina Pats

The Lethbridge Hurricanes and Regina Pats are just a day away from clashing in the Eastern Conference Final, but the verbal sparring has already begun. On Wednesday, Pats General Manager and Head Coach John Paddock had this to say about Hurricanes Captain Tyler Wong.

“He has skill, ability to score and is physical. He (also) jumps a couple feet in the air when he hits guys and doesn’t get called.”

Paddock may be referring to a hit on Pats forward Austin Wagner that occurred in the playoffs last year, a hit that Wong was suspended for.

Hurricanes General Manager Peter Anholt was asked about Paddock’s comments.

“Love the man, but he’s sly like a fox,” Anholt said. “I think really, ultimately, the facts speak for themselves. (Dawson) Leedahl takes (Lane) Pederson out of the Swift Current series… The Regina Pats take runs at top players, I think it’s pretty obvious. Facts speak for themselves.”

Anholt believes the comments were made to distract the Hurricanes going into the Eastern Conference Final.

“It’s gamesmanship… John can smoke and mirrors all he likes,” Anholt said. “He can talk about Tyler Wong and probably take the brunt of it from our fans, taking a run at Tyler Wong. I don’t see what the reason for that would be.”

The Hurricanes GM hopes that ‘Canes faithful will be fired up by the remark.

“I hope our fans show their ire towards John Paddock when he comes back here for Games 3 and 4. It doesn’t make sense to me, but the facts speak for themselves… I think our top players better be very wary and watch because their team has a history of taking runs at top players.”

The Hurricanes and Pats play Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final Friday at 7:00 p.m. in Regina.