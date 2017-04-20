No injuries reported after major fire tears through Camlachie home

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of a massive blaze late Wednesday night that tore through a home in Camlachie, Ont., Lambton OPP said.

Emergency crews were called to the scene in the 3000 block of Victoria Street around 11:45 p.m. after receiving a report of a residential house fire, police said.

At the scene, fire crews from the Plympton-Wyoming Volunteer Fire Department battled the flames while provincial police controlled traffic in the area. The home was completely engulfed in flames, police said.

All residents and pets got out of the building safely, and no injuries were reported.

According to police, the house sustained “immense fire and water damage,” while two vehicles were also severely damaged.

Officers remained at the scene overnight and members of the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office attended the scene Thursday morning to investigate.

A damage estimate has been pegged at around $600,000.

No further information has been released.