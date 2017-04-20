Survey finds 95% satisfaction with waste collection in Hamilton

Hamilton politicians are balking at any major changes to the city’s waste collection program in the wake of a survey that shows overwhelming satisfaction with waste collection in the city.

The public works committee has directed staff to maintain the current “public-private” service delivery model and to continue weekly collection within any future review of the operations.

Committee members have also voted to extend existing waste collection contracts until March of 2021.

In November, more than 2,400 Hamilton residents were asked how satisfied they were with the collection of garbage, recyclables, organics and yard waste.

Just over 95 per cent said they were satisfied overall. Ancaster Coun. Lloyd Ferguson calls that a “home run” while telling staff “don’t mess with it.”

Ward 4’s Sam Merulla agrees saying “it’s not broken, let’s not try to fix it.”

Hamilton’s hybrid waste collection system involves unionized municipal workers and a privately held corporation, each of which is responsible for different parts of the city.

Proponents argue that the model offers several advantages, one of which is to create a competitive environment between the service providers.

The Metroline Research Group Inc. survey was conducted via telephone (800 participants), in person (151) and online (1468).

Phone surveys are considered accurate within plus or minus 3.5 per cent, 19 times out of 20.