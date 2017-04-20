Police ask for help finding 28-year-old Edmonton man missing since Monday

The disappearance of 28-year-old Russell Stempien is considered to be out of character and there are now concerns for his well-being.

Edmonton police are asking the public for help finding him.

At this time, there are no indications to suggest foul play, police said.

Stempien was reported missing to the EPS just after midnight on Wednesday. He was last seen on Monday and his family started getting concerned when he didn’t come home after a 24-hour period.

He was last seen near his home in the southwest Edmonton neighbourhood of Windermere.

Stempien is described as a Caucasian man, about 6’4″, 375 lbs with dark hair and a beard. He could be wearing white New Balance running shoes, a grey and black checkered coat with a fur-lined hood.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567.