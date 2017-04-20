Marijuana grow-op discovered after fire in Montreal apartment

A marijuana grow-op was discovered as firefighters battled a blaze in an apartment in Montreal’s Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension borough.

Officers were called to the scene around 4:10 a.m. to the home on 41st Street, near Pie-Ix Boulevard.

“Firemen discovered a marijuana plantation,” explained Jean-Pierre Brabant, a spokesperson for Montreal police.

“More than 100 plants were found inside.”

There were no reported injuries and no arrests have been made.

According to Daniel Lacoursière, a spokesperson for Montreal police, the cause of the fire was most likely related to the electricity lines.

The investigation is ongoing.