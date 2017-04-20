Police investigate home in Winnipeg’s North End area

WINNIPEG — Police are investigating a potential serious incident in Winnipeg’s North End area Thursday morning.
Officers were called to a house on the 600 block of Pritchard Avenue around 3:40 a.m., for a potentially serious incident.
Police aren’t releasing anymore information about what type of incident it was or if anyone was injured.
There is no danger to the public at this time, police said.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.