Dave Scott calls for review into Neil Stonechild inquiry

Former Saskatoon police chief Dave Scott is asking for a review of how Saskatchewan Justice handled the Neil Stonechild inquiry.

Scott called for the review after the author of a controversial book on the Stonechild case said she has new evidence.

Candis McLean, the author of When Police Become Prey, said she was contacted by a woman who knows a man who picked up Stonechild on the night he died.

Stonechild was found frozen to death in Saskatoon’s north end in November 1990.

McLean said the tipster claims the man bragged about driving around and drinking with Stonechild. But they said the 17-year-old became aggressive, and they threw him out of the vehicle in Saskatoon’s north end.

She said she turned the information, including the man’s identity, over to the RCMP over a month ago and is waiting to hear from them.

McLean’s book has been critical of the RCMP investigation into the case.

An inquiry concluded in 2004 that two Saskatoon police officers, Larry Hartwig and Brad Senger, had Stonechild in their custody that night, and both lost their jobs.

The inquiry’s report said injuries and marks on Stonechild’s body were likely caused by handcuffs.