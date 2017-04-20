World
April 20, 2017 9:06 am
Updated: April 20, 2017 9:00 pm

GM halts operations in Venezuela after factory is seized amid protests

By Staff The Associated Press

WATCH: The political crisis in Venezuela has claimed another casualty. A General Motors plant was taken over by authorities as anti-government protests continue, spurred by an economic crisis. Mike Le Couteur reports.

A A

DETROIT – General Motors has stopped doing business in Venezuela after authorities took control of a factory in what GM called an illegal judicial seizure of its assets.

The plant was confiscated on Wednesday as anti-government protesters clashed with authorities in a country that is roiling in economic troubles such as food shortages and triple-digit inflation.

Venezuela Political Crisis

Anti-government protesters march along a highway in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, April 19, 2017. Tens of thousands of opponents of President Nicolas Maduro flooded the streets of Caracas in what’s been dubbed the “mother of all marches” against the embattled president. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

Venezuela Political Crisis

A police officer guides an armored vehicle during clashes with anti-government protesters in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, April 19, 2017. Tens of thousands of opponents of President Nicolas Maduro flooded the streets of Caracas in what’s been dubbed the “mother of all marches” against the embattled president. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Venezuela Political Crisis

A police officer aims his weapon during anti-government protesters in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, April 19, 2017. Tens of thousands of opponents of President Nicolas Maduro flooded the streets of Caracas in what’s been dubbed the “mother of all marches” against the embattled president. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Venezuela Political Crisis

A demonstrator returns a canister of tear gas towards security forces during anti-government protests in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, April 19, 2017. Tens of thousands of opponents of President Nicolas Maduro flooded the streets of Caracas in what’s been dubbed the “mother of all marches” against the embattled socialist president. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Venezuela Political Crisis

An anti-government protester wears a mask during clashes with security forces in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, April 19, 2017. Tens of thousands of opponents of President Nicolas Maduro flooded the streets of Caracas in what’s been dubbed the “mother of all marches” against the embattled president. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Venezuela Political Crisis

Tear gas wafts over anti-government protesters in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, April 19, 2017. Tens of thousands of opponents of President Nicolas Maduro flooded the streets of Caracas in what’s been dubbed the “mother of all marches” against the embattled president. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

Venezuela Political Crisis

Police officers clear a barricade during anti-government protests in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, April 19, 2017. Tens of thousands of opponents of President Nicolas Maduro flooded the streets of Caracas in what’s been dubbed the “mother of all marches” against the embattled president. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Venezuela Political Crisis

An anti-government protester wears a helmet during a break in clashes with security forces in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, April 19, 2017. Tens of thousands of opponents of President Nicolas Maduro flooded the streets of Caracas in what’s been dubbed the “mother of all marches” against the embattled president. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Venezuela Political Crisis

A police officer fires tear gas against anti-government protesters in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, April 19, 2017. Tens of thousands of opponents of President Nicolas Maduro flooded the streets of Caracas in what’s been dubbed the “mother of all marches” against the embattled president. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Venezuela Political Crisis

Anti-government protesters bring down a fence to set up barricades in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, April 19, 2017. Tens of thousands of opponents of President Nicolas Maduro flooded the streets of Caracas in what’s been dubbed the “mother of all marches” against the embattled president. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Venezuela Political Crisis

A demonstrator covers her face with a Venezuelan flag as she stands at a barricade during anti-government protests in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, April 19, 2017. Tens of thousands of opponents of President Nicolas Maduro flooded the streets of Caracas in what’s been dubbed the “mother of all marches” against the embattled president. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Venezuela Political Crisis

A youth aims his sling during anti-government protests in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, April 19, 2017. Tens of thousands of opponents of President Nicolas Maduro flooded the streets of Caracas in what’s been dubbed the “mother of all marches” against the embattled president. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Venezuela Political Crisis

A protester is carried after being injured in clashes with security forces during anti-government protests in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, April 19, 2017. Tens of thousands of opponents of President Nicolas Maduro flooded the streets of Caracas in what’s been dubbed the “mother of all marches” against the embattled president. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

Venezuela Political Crisis

Demonstrators wade across the Guaire River as they run away from security forces during anti-government protests in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, April 19, 2017. Tens of thousands of opponents of President Nicolas Maduro flooded the streets of Caracas in what’s been dubbed the “mother of all marches” against the embattled president. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

Venezuela Political Crisis

Anti-government protesters march along a highway in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, April 19, 2017. Opponents of President Nicolas Maduro called on Venezuelans to take to the streets to march against the embattled socialist leader. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

APTOPIX Venezuela Political Crisis

Anti-government demonstrators take cover from advancing Bolivarian Police officers during protests in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, April 19, 2017. Opponents of President Nicolas Maduro called on Venezuelans to take to the streets in marched against the embattled socialist leader. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

Venezuela Political Crisis

Demonstrators escort a man that was beaten, accused of been a thief, during anti-government protests in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, April 19, 2017. Tens of thousands of opponents of President Nicolas Maduro flooded the streets of Caracas in what’s been dubbed the “mother of all marches” against the embattled socialist president. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

Venezuela Political Crisis

An anti-government protester holds a Venezuelan flag during clashes against security forces in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, April 19, 2017. Opponents of President Nicolas Maduro called on Venezuelans to take to the streets in marched against the embattled socialist leader. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

Venezuela Political Crisis

A demonstrator sits on the street overcome by tear gas during anti-government protests in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, April 19, 2017. Tens of thousands of opponents of President Nicolas Maduro flooded the streets of Caracas in what’s been dubbed the “mother of all marches” against the embattled socialist president. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

Venezuela Political Crisis

Anti-Government protesters stand at a barricade in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, April 19, 2017. Tens of thousands of opponents of President Nicolas Maduro flooded the streets of Caracas in what’s been dubbed the “mother of all marches” against the embattled president. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

APTOPIX Venezuela Political Crisis

An anti-government protesters throws a molotov bomb at security forces in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, April 19, 2017. Tens of thousands of opponents of President Nicolas Maduro flooded the streets of Caracas in what’s been dubbed the “mother of all marches” against the embattled socialist president. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Venezuela Political Crisis

An anti-government protester wearing a mask carries a shield during clashes with security forces in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, April 19, 2017. Tens of thousands of opponents of President Nicolas Maduro flooded the streets of Caracas in what’s been dubbed the “mother of all marches” against the embattled president. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

Venezuela Political Crisis

A demonstrator returns a canister of tear gas towards security forces during anti-government protests in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, April 19, 2017. Tens of thousands of opponents of President Nicolas Maduro flooded the streets of Caracas in what’s been dubbed the “mother of all marches” against the embattled socialist president. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

Venezuela Political Crisis

Anti-government protesters rest during a break in clashes with security forces in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, April 19, 2017. Tens of thousands of opponents of President Nicolas Maduro flooded the streets of Caracas in what’s been dubbed the “mother of all marches” against the embattled president. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)


Story continues below

The Detroit automaker said in a statement Thursday that other assets such as vehicles were taken from the plant, causing irreparable damage to the company.

GM says the plant was taken in disregard of its right to due process. The company says it will defend itself legally and that it’s confident that justice eventually will prevail.

GM has about 2,700 workers in the troubled country, where it’s been the market leader for over 35 years. It also has 79 dealers that employ 3,900 people, and its parts suppliers make up more than half of Venezuela’s auto parts market, the company said.

If the government permits it, workers will get separation benefits “arising from the termination of employment relationships due to causes beyond the parties’ control,” the GM statement said.

READ MORE: Venezuela’s president has carried out a ‘coup d’etat’: national assembly leader

Dealers will continue to service vehicles and provide parts, the company said.

Companies have been cutting operations in Venezuela as a result of runaway inflation and strict currency controls. Last May, tire maker Bridgestone sold its business there after six decades of operating in the country.

READ MORE: Venezuelans scramble as most-used banknote becomes worthless

Bridgestone joined other foreign multinationals including Halliburton, Ford Motor and Procter & Gamble who have either slowed or abandoned their investments in Venezuela.

Shares of General Motors Co. rose slightly in premarket trading.
Report an error
General Motors
General Motors Venezuela
Generoa Motors factory seized
GM
GM Venezuela
Venezuela
Venezuela crisis
Venezuela GM
Venezuela marches
Venezuela protests
Venezuela unrest

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News