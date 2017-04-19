Kelowna chronic pain sufferer says cannabis oil offered him relief

After struggling with chronic pain for years a Kelowna man is speaking out about the medical marijuana product that he said has brought him relief.

John Millikin is sharing his story to advocate for increased safe access to Cannabidiol (CBD) medical marijuana products.

Twenty-three years ago, as a teenager, Millikin was seriously injured while playing hockey.

“I got checked from behind into the boards and my head hit the boards first. My spine compressed and exploded essentially,” he said.

READ MORE: More seniors are likely to use pot when it’s legal, but the frail should be cautious, MD says

Originally, he was told he would never walk again, but over time he regained movement. While he eventually resumed walking, he was left with debilitating pain.

“It did get to the point where getting out of bed in the morning was pretty tough and having full time jobs was extremely difficult to upkeep. I’ve had to leave a couple jobs because the pain was too extreme,” Millikin said.

Recently, a friend suggested he try CBD oil, a medical marijuana product. Millikin said the CBD oil has been able to reduce his pain.

“[There is] no high, no side effects and I was feeling really able to function as a dad and to work,” he said.

READ MORE: B.C. landlords want ban on marijuana plants in rentals and stratas

Canada has a system of licensed producers which can legally provide patients with medical marijuana products including cannabis oils via mail orders. But the rules around medical marijuana products can be confusing for new users like Millikin.

“It is just really complicated. I haven’t had the time to get it dialed in completely, to figure out all the red tape [and] how to get what I need in the best possible way,” Millikin said.

“I would like to see the government make sure that CBDs are accessible and that they are of the highest quality.”