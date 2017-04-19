Grieving father remembers Coldstream Road crash victim as kind-hearted, generous

“He was my little buddy,” said Walker Ferguson, the father of a 16-year-old boy killed in a tragic single-vehicle crash west of London on Sunday afternoon.

“We did so many things together. He was just somebody that everybody could love. Yeah. He’ll be missed.”

Ferguson’s son, Cameron Ferguson, was heading northbound on Coldstream Road when the Subaru car he was driving left the pavement, entered the northeast ditch, struck a tree, and burst into flames.

He was thrown from the vehicle, critically injured, and rushed to hospital where he later died.

READ MORE: West Region OPP boost efforts to target unsafe driving behaviours

“He was a very kind-hearted person who you could depend on and trust. And that was very evident with all of his friends. They loved him so much.”

The Middlesex Centre teen was highly involved in the Medway community; he volunteered as a first responder through Scout Canada Medvents, he had a part-time job at the Komoka Community Centre, he was a manager at the gym at Medway Secondary School, and he enjoyed playing soccer.

“He struggled getting through physics but he always learned the best way to learn things better was to help others learn those same things,” Ferguson said, explaining that his son had tutored other students and had logged 400 volunteer hours.

READ MORE: OPP speed enforcement blitz on Hwy. 401, 402 results in 68 charged with driving 30 km/h over limit

“A friend of ours just told us yesterday that our children are on loan to us. And I thought that was quite a nice thing to hear because it reminded me that the time that we have with our children is precious, and you do the best you can,” said Ferguson, his voice cracking.

“The police and the doctors… they feel that [Cameron] had an aneurysm — or something like an aneurysm — because there was a bleed deep in the brain that they found. So they feel that he actually blacked out or passed out before the accident, and maybe his foot pressed the gas all the way because there was no skid marks.”

“I just want people to know that he’s a good driver.”

A visitation will be held at West Park Church on Thursday from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m., and from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m., and a funeral service will take place at the same location on Friday at 1 p.m.

Cameron’s father says his son impacted many lives, and anyone is welcome to attend both the visitation and the funeral.