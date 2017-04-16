Traffic
April 16, 2017 11:10 am
Updated: April 16, 2017 11:35 am

OPP speed enforcement blitz on Hwy. 401, 402 results in 68 charged with driving 30 km/h over limit

By Reporter  AM980 London
Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press/File
A A

Two speed enforcement patrols on two London-area 400-series highways on Friday saw 68 motorists charged with driving 30km/h or more over the speed limit, Middlesex OPP said.

Fifty-three motorists were caught speeding along Hwy. 401 at Elgin Road where officers were stationed from 8:30 a.m. until 11:15 p.m. In addition, police also charged two drivers with racing a motor vehicle after they were nabbed driving 50 km/h or more over the 100 km/h limit. One of them, a 22-year-old woman, had a toddler in the back seat, police said.

Story continues below

A separate speed enforcement patrol was conducted along Hwy. 402 at Glendon Drive in Strathroy-Caradoc, police said. During that patrol, which ran from 1:45 p.m. to 2:45 p.m., 15 motorists were charged with driving 30 km/h or more over the limit.

READ MORE: London and area traffic map

Officers in the county also charged three motorists with using a hand-held device, police said. Two of them were behind the wheel of a commercial motor vehicle.

In a release, police stressed the dangers of speeding and aggressive driving and highlighted a section of the MTO Driver’s Handbook that states vehicles crashing on the highway at 50 km/h or more over the 100 km/h limit see a risk of fatality or serious injury five times greater than a vehicle driving at the posted speed.

“Speeding and aggressive driving remain leading causes of motor vehicle collisions and fatalities on OPP-patrolled roads,” police said.

Of the 260 fatal collisions on OPP-patrolled roads in 2015, the latest numbers available, police said 226 were the result of one of the “Big Four” factors – distracted driving, impaired driving, aggressive driving, and lack of seatbelt use.

According to police, penalties for driving 50 km/h or more over the speed limit include:

  • suspension and vehicle impoundment for seven days;
  • and, upon conviction, a $2,000 to $10,000 fine, six demerit points, up to six months in jail and up to two years suspension for a first conviction.

Drivers convicted a second time within 10 years can face a licence suspension of up to 10 years, police said.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
401
402
Highway
London
OPP
Provincial Police
speed enforcement patrol
Speeding

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News