OPP speed enforcement blitz on Hwy. 401, 402 results in 68 charged with driving 30 km/h over limit

Two speed enforcement patrols on two London-area 400-series highways on Friday saw 68 motorists charged with driving 30km/h or more over the speed limit, Middlesex OPP said.

Fifty-three motorists were caught speeding along Hwy. 401 at Elgin Road where officers were stationed from 8:30 a.m. until 11:15 p.m. In addition, police also charged two drivers with racing a motor vehicle after they were nabbed driving 50 km/h or more over the 100 km/h limit. One of them, a 22-year-old woman, had a toddler in the back seat, police said.

A separate speed enforcement patrol was conducted along Hwy. 402 at Glendon Drive in Strathroy-Caradoc, police said. During that patrol, which ran from 1:45 p.m. to 2:45 p.m., 15 motorists were charged with driving 30 km/h or more over the limit.

Officers in the county also charged three motorists with using a hand-held device, police said. Two of them were behind the wheel of a commercial motor vehicle.

In a release, police stressed the dangers of speeding and aggressive driving and highlighted a section of the MTO Driver’s Handbook that states vehicles crashing on the highway at 50 km/h or more over the 100 km/h limit see a risk of fatality or serious injury five times greater than a vehicle driving at the posted speed.

“Speeding and aggressive driving remain leading causes of motor vehicle collisions and fatalities on OPP-patrolled roads,” police said.

Of the 260 fatal collisions on OPP-patrolled roads in 2015, the latest numbers available, police said 226 were the result of one of the “Big Four” factors – distracted driving, impaired driving, aggressive driving, and lack of seatbelt use.

According to police, penalties for driving 50 km/h or more over the speed limit include:

suspension and vehicle impoundment for seven days;

and, upon conviction, a $2,000 to $10,000 fine, six demerit points, up to six months in jail and up to two years suspension for a first conviction.

Drivers convicted a second time within 10 years can face a licence suspension of up to 10 years, police said.