Cape Breton police charge Gardiner Mines man with first-degree murder

Cape Breton Regional Police have charged a 40-year-old Gardiner Mines, N.S. man with first-degree murder.

Officers were called to a residence on O’Brien Street around noon on Tuesday. When they arrived at the home, police located a deceased 33-year-old female.

Richard Wayne MacNeil was arrested at the scene and appeared in Sydney Provincial Court on Wednesday.

Police have not released the name of the victim, pending notification of family. Investigators confirm the victim and MacNeil are known to each other.

The investigation remains ongoing.