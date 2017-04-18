Cape Breton police investigate suspicious death in Gardiner Mines, N.S.

Cape Breton police are investigating a suspicious death after the body of a woman was found inside a home in Gardiner Mines, N.S.

Police say they responded to a 911 call for assistance at approximately 12 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived at the residence on Obrien Street, they found the deceased woman inside. They arrested a man who was inside the home.

The man remains in police custody.

Police say the victim and man are known to each other.

The Major Crime Unit is investigating with assistance from the Forensic Identification Unit.

The woman’s identity won’t be released, pending identification and notification of family.