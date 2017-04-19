Oilers’ Leon Draisaitl could face punishment for spearing Sharks’ Chris Tierney

Edmonton Oilers’ forward Leon Draisaitl will have a hearing Wednesday for spearing San Jose Sharks’ Chris Tierney in Game 4 of the two Pacific Division rivals’ first round series.

Draisaitl received a five-minute major and was ejected after spearing Tierney in the groin Tuesday night.

The incident happened while the Oilers were down 5-0 late in the second period in a game they lost 7-0.

Draisaitl has never been suspended during his young NHL career, but faces that possibility for the spear.

The Oilers and Sharks play Game 5 of their series back in Edmonton on Thursday.