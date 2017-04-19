Sports
April 19, 2017 2:00 pm
Updated: April 19, 2017 2:20 pm

Oilers’ Leon Draisaitl could face punishment for spearing Sharks’ Chris Tierney

By Web Producer  Global News

Edmonton Oilers' Leon Draisaitl during action at the NHL Young Stars tournament in Penticton, B.C., on Sept. 12, 2015.

Jeff Bassett, The Canadian Press
Edmonton Oilers’ forward Leon Draisaitl will have a hearing Wednesday for spearing San Jose Sharks’ Chris Tierney in Game 4 of the two Pacific Division rivals’ first round series.

Draisaitl received a five-minute major and was ejected after spearing Tierney in the groin Tuesday night.

The incident happened while the Oilers were down 5-0 late in the second period in a game they lost 7-0.

Draisaitl has never been suspended during his young NHL career, but faces that possibility for the spear.

The Oilers and Sharks play Game 5 of their series back in Edmonton on Thursday.

