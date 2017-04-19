Edmonton Oilers crushed 7-0 by Sharks in Game 4

The Edmonton Oilers have 48 hours to get their game back on track after a 7-0 shellacking Tuesday night by the San Jose Sharks knotted their first round Stanley Cup playoff series at two games apiece.

With goalie Cam Talbot in net, the Oilers had shut out the Sharks the previous two games. San Jose ended Talbot’s night at the 12:52 mark of the second period Tuesday after he gave up five goals on 24 shots.

Sharks goaltender Martin Jones earned the shutout with 23 saves.

Game 5 is Thursday night in Edmonton.

Sharks coach Pete DeBoer shook up his lines for Game 4, and the moves paid off with San Jose getting two goals apiece from Joe Pavelski and Logan Couture while Patrick Marleau, rookie Marcus Sorensen and defenceman David Schlemko each scored once.

Edmonton coach Todd McLellan may not have been expecting a blowout, but the fact the Sharks came out strong was no surprise.

“They’ll have a hard push right off the bat,” he said earlier in the day. “They’ll be determined. They’ve got tons and tons of experience over there and they’ll rely on that. They will make our job tougher tonight.”

The Sharks needed only 15 seconds to get on the board for the first time since Melker Karlsson’s overtime winner in Game 1 when Pavelski deflected a shot by defenceman Justin Braun past Talbot.

The Oilers penalty kill, which had limited San Jose’s power play to a woeful 1-for-14 over the first three games, was part of the Game 4 meltdown as the Sharks were 4 for 8 on the power play. It started with Couture rifling a shot from the past Talbot at 11:02 of the first period with defenceman Kris Russell in the penalty box for hooking.

As bad as things were for the Oilers in the first period, the second was far worse.

The Sharks were on another power play early in the period when Marleau got his first goal of the playoffs at 2:02. Sorensen added an even-strength tally at 9:46 to make it 4-0 and Couture took a feed from Jannik Hansen to end Talbot’s night.

The game took an ugly turn at 13:44 when Oilers centre Leon Draisaitl was given a major penalty and game misconduct for spearing San Jose forward Chris Tierney in the groin.

Pavelski scored his second of the game on the power play that followed, tipping a shot by San Jose defenceman Brent Burns past back-up goalie Laurent Brossoit to make it 6-0 after two periods.

Schlemko closed out the scoring at 6:45 of the third period.