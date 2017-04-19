Woman, 19, flagged down, harassed by man in Red Deer: RCMP

RCMP in central Alberta are investigating after a man allegedly forced a woman to stop her car, attempted to force his way inside it, and then followed her in his truck after she drove away.

Police said it began shortly before 1 a.m. on April 14. A 19-year-old woman was driving on 32 Street in Red Deer’s Westpark neighbourhood when she came upon a man in a truck who waved at her and attempted to get her to pull over.

Mounties said when she didn’t comply, he pulled his pickup truck in front of her, cutting her off and forcing her to come to a stop. Police said he then approached her vehicle, asked her to join him at a bar, and then unsuccessfully attempted to enter her locked car.

After the suspect made several attempts to block her from leaving, police said the woman was able to drive away. The suspect then followed her in his truck for some distance before she was able to lose him and go home safely.

Police said the suspect is described as being darker skinned, 5’7″ to 6 feet tall and in his late 20s to early 30s. He had a muscular build and short, black, spiky hair. RCMP said he was wearing a light coloured zip-up sweater and was driving a newer model, dark grey or silver Ford F-150 pickup truck with an Alberta license plate.

Anyone with information about this harassment incident is asked to call Red Deer RCMP or Crime Stoppers.