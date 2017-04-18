‘Fully-involved’ north Edmonton townhouse fire displaces resident

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services says one person has been displaced after a fire tore through a unit at a townhouse complex in the far north-end of the city Tuesday afternoon.

Fire officials said crews arrived at the blaze on Dunluce Road about three minutes after they received a call for help at 4:20 p.m.

They said 28 firefighters were called to the blaze which was “fully involved” when crews arrived.

“It was contained to the one suite,” district Chief Mike Westfall said. “They did a very good job of containing it to the one unit.”

Westfall did not say if anyone had been injured, or how significant the damage was, but said an investigation is now underway.