Canada
April 18, 2017 10:22 pm

‘Fully-involved’ north Edmonton townhouse fire displaces resident

By Online journalist  Global News

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services says one person has been displaced after a fire tore through a unit at a townhouse complex in the far north-end of the city Tuesday afternoon.

Brad Gowan/ Global News
A A

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services says one person has been displaced after a fire tore through a unit at a townhouse complex in the far north-end of the city Tuesday afternoon.

Fire officials said crews arrived at the blaze on Dunluce Road about three minutes after they received a call for help at 4:20 p.m.

They said 28 firefighters were called to the blaze which was “fully involved” when crews arrived.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services says one person has been displaced after a fire tore through a unit at a townhouse complex in the far north-end of the city Tuesday afternoon.

Brad Gowan/Global News

“It was contained to the one suite,” district Chief Mike Westfall said. “They did a very good job of containing it to the one unit.”

Westfall did not say if anyone had been injured, or how significant the damage was, but said an investigation is now underway.

NorthEdmontonFire1RESIZED

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services says one person has been displaced after a fire tore through a unit at a townhouse complex in the far north-end of the city Tuesday afternoon.

Brad Gowan/ Global News
NorthEdmontonFire3RESIZED

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services says one person has been displaced after a fire tore through a unit at a townhouse complex in the far north-end of the city Tuesday afternoon.

Brad Gowan/ Global News
NorthEdmontonFire4RESIZED

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services says one person has been displaced after a fire tore through a unit at a townhouse complex in the far north-end of the city Tuesday afternoon.

Brad Gowan/ Global News
NorthEdmontonFire5RESIZED

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services says one person has been displaced after a fire tore through a unit at a townhouse complex in the far north-end of the city Tuesday afternoon.

Brad Gowan/ Global News
NorthEdmontonFire2RESIZED

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services says one person has been displaced after a fire tore through a unit at a townhouse complex in the far north-end of the city Tuesday afternoon.

Brad Gowan/Global News
NorthEdmontonFire6RESIZED

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services says one person has been displaced after a fire tore through a unit at a townhouse complex in the far north-end of the city Tuesday afternoon.

Brad Gowan/ Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Dunluce Road
Edmonton
Edmonton Fire Rescue
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services
Fire
Mike Westfall
north Edmonton

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News