Trans Canada reopens after serious crash near Rogers Pass

The Trans Canada Highway between Revelstoke and Golden, B.C., reopened to traffic around 6 p.m. Tuesday following a serious crash near the Rogers Pass.

While RCMP have yet to release information about the accident, one transport driver travelling through the area following the crash said police were measuring the scene and continuing to investigate the cause more than three hours after it happened.

Accident investigators analyze the scene of a crash in detail when there are serious or fatal injuries.

“It happened at the last tunnel going eastbound towards Golden,” John Lilley told Global News.

A red vehicle involved in the accident still lay in the ditch beside the highway when the route reopened. All airbags had been deployed.

RCMP have not released any information about the victims or the cause of the crash.

Lilley, who transports goods along the TransCanada for a living, said the road is becoming more dangerous.

“It’s scary the way people drive. I had a couple of vehicles pass me on double solid lines and on a corner,” Lilley said of Tuesday’s drive.

“They are in too much of a hurry especially when they see a big truck like mine and they just have to get past,” he said. “Also, I see a lot of other people texting while they’re driving too, even in the mountains.”

The closure was the second on the route through the B.C. Central Interior in less than six hours.

A mudslide closed Highway 1 at Canoe, between Sicamous and Salmon Arm, until Tuesday morning.