Disqualified Brampton trucker charged with impaired driving after crash with GO Bus

Peel police have charged a driver with no licence after he allegedly hit a GO Bus with his transport truck in Brampton while under the influence.

Authorities say the 30 passengers on the York U – Hamilton Centre bus were shaken but not injured after the large diesel vehicle minus a trailer, swiped the passenger transport, just after noon on Monday.

Numerous 911 calls of a speeding truck with exterior damage, alerted police to the whereabouts of the fleeing suspect.

“The vehicle ran several red lights after the collision with the bus,” said Peel police Const. Paolo Carretta. “One of the witnesses said there was a lot of fluids leaking from the vehicle and the engine simply quit on Steeles Avenue just east of Dixie Road.”

Sarwan Singh, 37, of Brampton, faced four charges in court at his bail hearing on Tuesday: Impaired operation of a motor vehicle, excess blood alcohol, failure to remain at the scene of an accident, driving while disqualified, and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Police claim that Singh blew an alcohol level about three times the legal limit, and was a disqualified driver.

“He was driving without a licence. It was previously suspended for a Criminal Code conviction” said Carretta.