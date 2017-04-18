Stolen vehicle crashes during chase with Prince Albert, Sask. police

Three youth have been charged after a police chase involving a stolen vehicle in Prince Albert.

Officers in the northern Saskatchewan city were called to the 1300-block of Cool Drive at around 12:45 a.m. CT on Sunday for a report of a vehicle theft.

The vehicle was found on Branion Drive a short time later.

Patrol officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused to pull over and led the officers on a chase.

The driver eventually lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree at 5th Avenue and 28th Street East.

Three people then fled on foot.

Officers contained the area and police dog Daxa was brought in to track down the suspects.

They were located 45 minutes later and arrested.

A 16-year-old boy is charged with operating a motor vehicle while being pursued by a peace officer in order to evade a peace officer, operating a motor vehicle in a dangerous manner, vehicle theft and failure to comply with a youth sentence to keep the peace and be of good behavior.

Two 17-year-old boys are charged with operating a motor vehicle while being pursued by a peace officer in order to evade a peace officer and vehicle theft.