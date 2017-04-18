Billy Talent to headline concert at Hamilton’s Tim Hortons Field

Billy Talent will be headlining for Home Field, a one-day event slated for June 3 at Tim Hortons Field.

The seven-time Juno winners are being supported by Danko Jones, Teenage Head and Rules.

The show will see the stadium transformed for the first time into West Side Studio, an “intimate” 7,000-capacity venue.

The event is being presented by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Supercrawl Productions.

Billy Talent is currently on tour in support of Afraid of Heights, their first studio album in five years. Home Field will be one of the band’s final Canadian dates of the year.

Tickets, which will range in price from $35 to $99, plus fees, will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday, but the pre-sale starts Tuesday.