Canada
April 18, 2017 1:04 pm

Billy Talent to headline concert at Hamilton’s Tim Hortons Field

By Digital Content Coordinator  900CHML

Billy Talent perform at the Juno awards show Sunday April 2, 2017 in Ottawa.

Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press
A A

Billy Talent will be headlining for Home Field, a one-day event slated for June 3 at Tim Hortons Field.

The seven-time Juno winners are being supported by Danko Jones, Teenage Head and Rules.

The show will see the stadium transformed for the first time into West Side Studio, an “intimate” 7,000-capacity venue.

The event is being presented by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Supercrawl Productions.

Billy Talent is currently on tour in support of Afraid of Heights, their first studio album in five years. Home Field will be one of the band’s final Canadian dates of the year.

Tickets, which will range in price from $35 to $99, plus fees, will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday, but the pre-sale starts Tuesday.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Billy Talent
hamilton music
Hamilton Tiger Cats
home field
Music
Tim Hortons Field

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News