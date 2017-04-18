Jason Reindl new head coach of Saskatchewan Huskies track team

The Saskatchewan Huskies have hired their first ever full-time track coach.

Huskies alumnus Jason Reindl is taking charge of the cross country and track and field program.

READ MORE: Gay-straight alliance ‘Athlete Allies’ created by Saskatchewan Huskies

Reindl said the track program is doing well and he is committed to putting the Huskies back on the podium.

He replaces Joanne McTaggart, who has coached the team in a part-time capacity since 2008.

Reindl was a member of the last Huskies track team to win a national championship back in 2005.

Last summer, the University of Saskatchewan decided to move their soccer, wrestling and track coaches into full-time roles.