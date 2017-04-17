Inquest to be held in death of Pine Grove Correctional Centre inmate

A public inquest will be held into the death of Shauna Wolf, who was an inmate at Pine Grove Correctional Centre in Saskatchewan.

Wolf, 27, was found unresponsive in her cell on Dec. 27, 2015.

Staff called paramedics and attempted to resuscitate her.

Wolf was taken to Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert, Sask., where she was pronounced dead just before midnight.

The inquest, presided by coroner Neil Robertson, will be held from May 1-5 at Court of Queen’s Bench in Prince Albert.

The purpose of the inquest is to determine the cause of death and to make recommendations to prevent further deaths of people who are in custody.

Under Saskatchewan law, an inquest is required for any person who dies while an inmate at a correctional facility or jail, unless the coroner determines the death was entirely due to natural causes and not preventable.