April 17, 2017 10:54 am
Updated: April 17, 2017 11:05 am

Two people ejected from vehicle along Nova Scotia’s Highway 103

By Reporter  Global News
File / Global News
RCMP are investigating what led to a single vehicle collision along Highway 103 Monday morning.

Officers were notified of a crash between exits 13 and 14 around 10 a.m.

Cpl. Andrew Joyce says an adult male and female were both ejected from the vehicle during the accident. They were both taken by EHS to the South Shore Hospital to be treated.

At this time, the extent of their injuries is unknown.

RCMP say the investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

