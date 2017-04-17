World
Private plane crashes in Portugal near supermarket, killing five

By Staff Reuters

A small airplane crashed near a supermarket in Tires, a residential area outside Lisbon, on Monday (April 17), killing five people, rescue workers said.

The private airplane crashed after taking off from the small Tires airport, which is located near the resort town of Cascais about 20 km (12.5 miles) west of Lisbon and used mainly by private aircraft.

Andre Fernandes, a spokesman for the local emergency services, said the plane was headed for Marseilles in France. Everyone on board the plane, three French and one Swiss, died.

Firefighters try to extinguish a fire that broke out after an aircraft crashed into a supermarket car park in Tires on the outskirts of Lisbon, Portugal, 17 April 2017.

Firefighters work on exinguishing flames after a aircraft crashed into a Lidl supermarket car park in Tires on the outskirts of Lisbon, Portugal, 17 April 2017.

Portuguese authorities and emergency personnel at accident site after a aircraft crashed into a Lidl supermarket car park in Tires on the outskirts of Lisbon, Portugal, 17 April 2017.

Firefighters try to extinguish a fire that broke out after a aircraft crashed into a supermarket car park in Tires on the outskirts of Lisbon, Portugal, 17 April 2017.

Another person on the ground died when the plane crashed into a truck, setting off a fire, Fernandes said. The cause of the accident was not yet known.

President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa went to the site of the crash. There were more than 50 rescue workers at the site.

