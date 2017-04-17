Maple Leafs look to continue strong play against Capitals at home in Game 3

Playoff hockey is back in Toronto for the first time since 2013 as the Maple Leafs host the Washingston Capitals for Game 3 of their first-round Eastern Conference series.

Toronto is coming off a big, double-overtime victory in Game 2 in Washington on Saturday that evened the best-of-seven series at a game apiece.

Leafs defenceman Nikita Zaitsev is a good bet to make his series debut after sitting out the first two games with a suspected concussion.

He skated Saturday and Sunday, and his return would be a big boost especially in the absence of Roman Polak, who’s done for the playoffs.

“We’re going to get better and better in the series obviously as our confidence grows and we get used to it,” Toronto coach Mike Babcock said.

Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby tied his career high with 47 saves in Game 2 only to be matched saved for save by Frederik Andersen.

Holtby said the key is to focus on the next game.

“You don’t want it to be easy,” Holtby said. “It’s one of the beautiful things about playoffs is how hard it is. Now we go to Toronto with the mindset that we can play a hard, road, gritty style of game.”

The opening game of the best-of-seven series also went to overtime last Thursday. Tom Wilson scored about five minutes into the extra session to give the Capitals a 3-2 win.

Babcock doesn’t think fatigue will be an issue as the series continues.

“I’ve been in tons of these series where you play lots of overtime,” he said. “The great thing about it is you’re playing at the greatest time of year. It’s fun anyway and you’d be amazed at how much energy you have.

The Maple Leafs didn’t seem the least bit intimidated playing the top-seeded Capitals on the road.

After pushing Washington in the opener, Toronto outshot the Capitals 51-50 in Game 2 and had a 35-26 edge in blocked shots.

Goalie Frederik Andersen was superb for the Maple Leafs and Kasperi Kapanen ended it midway through the second extra stanza with his

second goal of the night.

Game 4 is scheduled for Wednesday in Toronto and Game 5 is set for Friday in Washington. If a sixth game is necessary, it would be played April 23 at Air Canada Centre.

