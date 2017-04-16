Easter Sunday makes for quiet campaign day in B.C.

Only one of the leaders of British Columbia’s main political parties is on the campaign trail today, with two others opting to take Easter Sunday off.

B.C. New Democrat Leader John Horgan spent the day visiting some hotly contested suburban ridings in the lower mainland.

MORE: View Global News' complete coverage on the 2017 B.C. election

He began the day with an Easter egg hunt at a supporter’s home in Maple Ridge and later stopped by a restaurant in Surrey to make samosas and have lunch with two of his candidates.

Liberal Peter Fassbender captured the Surrey-Fleetwood riding by about 200 votes in the last election, and Horgan says he’s feeling good about his party’s chances come May 9.

B.C. Liberal Leader Christy Clark did not take part in any events today and instead put out a statement saying the Easter weekend is an opportunity for people of all faiths to spend time with loved ones.

Green party Leader Andrew Weaver also took the day off from campaigning, but posted holiday wishes on his Twitter account along with a photo of he and some others roasting what appeared to be a pig on a spit.