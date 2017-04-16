Homeowner missing after fire, explosion destroys home

A residence in Saint-Elzéar in the Beauce region was ravaged by flames Saturday night, with at least one explosion reported.

Local firefighters, with the assistance of emergency crews from neighbouring towns, took three hours to put out the blaze on du Palais Avenue.

The homeowner was reported missing, while his spouse and two children were not at home at the time.

A search for the missing man took place on Sunday. Authorities said a body was recovered from the rubble at 11 a.m.

“We recovered human remains but is impossible at this time to confirm the identity,” Sûreté du Québec Spokesperson Claude Denis said.

An autopsy will be required to positively identify the victim.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

The house was declared a total loss.