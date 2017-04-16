Crime
April 16, 2017

Police say 10-year-old girl has been found safely

Toronto police are reporting 10-year-old girl who went missing Saturday night has been safely found.

Police say she was found at the home of a family friend’s home.

The 10-year-old went missing at around 8 p.m. Saturday night.

She was last seen getting off of a bus from Dixon at the intersection of Islington Avenue and St. Andrews Boulevard.

 

