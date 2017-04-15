Eastern weekend snowfall continues in Edmonton, causes power outages in Alberta communities

Albertans got another lesson from Mother Nature that April doesn’t mean the end of winter weather in the province.

Edmonton continued to get hit with snow Saturday, with 2 centimetres expect to fall in the capital region, after 10-15 centimetres fell in the area Friday, according to Global Edmonton meteorologist Jesse Beyer.

READ MORE: Edmonton starts Easter weekend with ‘cruel’ spring snowstorm that could bring 30 cm

The temperature was at -3 C, with a windchill of -7 C early Saturday morning, and was expected to climb to 3 C Saturday by the afternoon, according to weather special Kevin O’Connell.

ATCO reported outages in northern Alberta from Grande Prairie to Bonnyville and Cold Lake, where up to 30 centimetres of snow was expected and a winter storm warning was still in effect early Saturday afternoon.

1/2 Bonnyville/St Paul/Cold Lake still experiencing outages. All available crews are dispatched, but weather is making restoration difficult — ATCO Electric (@ATCOElectric) April 14, 2017

2/2 Please be prepared for an extended outage: https://t.co/b0Nb9FUtco Updates will posted as we hear back from the field. — ATCO Electric (@ATCOElectric) April 14, 2017

The outages were first reported Friday and continued Saturday.

Outages in Bonnyville/Cold Lake/St Paul/Smoky Lake. All available crews are out. Excessive snow & cold weather slowing down restoration. — ATCO Electric (@ATCOElectric) April 15, 2017

Bonnyville area update: weather has caused many downed lines. Stay clear. Crews responding to each call. Be prepared for an extended outage. — ATCO Electric (@ATCOElectric) April 15, 2017

READ MORE: Snowfall warning in place for much of central Alberta, including Edmonton

Bonnyville resident Steve Potts said his power went out at about 10 a.m. Friday and still wasn’t back on as of late Saturday morning.

“Now we’ve concerned about how long is the power going to be off. Do we start hauling stuff out of our freezer? Do we start draining waterlines? We’re concerned how long it’s going to be done and we can’t really get any answers on that,” Potts said.

ATCO tweeted that excessive snow and cold weather was slowing down power restoration.