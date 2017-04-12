Snowfall warning issued for parts of Alberta

It may be spring but that doesn’t mean Alberta is safe from the snow. Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for areas west of Edmonton Wednesday afternoon.

Upwards of 10 to 15 centimetres of snow is expected in the Hinton and Whitecourt regions Wednesday night and into Thursday.

The precipitation is expected to start as rain Wednesday night and quickly change to snow overnight. The heaviest snow will fall at higher elevations before tapering off Friday morning.

“Moisture is streaming into the province from a Pacific low that is expected to leave significant snow totals throughout the province,” Global Edmonton chief meteorologist Jesse Beyer said.

“Here in Edmonton, a rain snow mix will begin Wednesday night and continue through Thursday and Friday.”

Beyer said the Edmonton area could see between five and 10 cm of snow on the ground through the Easter long weekend.

READ MORE: What to pack in your Emergency Roadside Kit

A winter storm watch was also issued for parts of east and northeast Alberta on Wednesday.

An “intense low pressure system” developing over Montana on Thursday is expected to spread into the Bonnyville and Fort McMurray regions Thursday night, according to Environment Canada. The spring storm could being with it as much as 20 to 30 cm of snow to these areas on Friday. However, Environment Canada said the system is still developing so there is a bit of uncertainty around exactly how much snow may fall and how much of the precipitation will come down as rain.

Snowfall warning issued for western Alta. Up to 15cm of snow possible. Winter storm watch issued to the NE. #abroads pic.twitter.com/83rQPlyGaR — Jesse Beyer (@jessebeyerWX) April 12, 2017

Environment Canada urges people to prepare for quick-changing and deteriorating travel conditions.

READ MORE: 5 things to remember when driving in winter conditions

For the latest information on weather watches and warnings, visit Environment Canada’s website.

Want your weather on the go? Download the Global News Skytracker weather app for ISO and Android.