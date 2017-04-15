#AprilTheGiraffe
April 15, 2017 9:28 am
Updated: April 15, 2017 11:14 am

April the giraffe gives birth before online audience of over 1 million people

By Staff The Associated Press

WATCH ABOVE: Calgary Zookeeper give insight on April the giraffe

A A

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. – April the giraffe has given birth at a New York zoo as more than a million people around the world watched live.

The 15-year-old giraffe delivered her calf Saturday in an enclosed pen at the zoo in Harpursville, a rural upstate village about 130 miles (209 kilometres) northwest of New York City.

At least 1.2 million people watched the Adventure Park’s YouTube stream.

WATCH: Live stream of giraffe giving birth at zoo pulled down after complaints of nudity

This is April’s fourth calf, but Animal Adventure Park’s first giraffe calf. The proud papa is a 5-year-old giraffe named Oliver.

The privately owned zoo began livestreaming from April’s enclosure in February. People around the world have been tuning in daily.

April has her own website and even an apparel line.

The zoo says it will have a contest to decide on a name for the calf.

 

 

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
#AprilTheGiraffe
Animal Adventure Park
Animal Advocates
April Giraffe
April Giraffe Birth
April Giraffe Live Birth
Giraffe Birth Live
Giraffe Birth Live Stream
Giraffe Giving Birth
Harpusville Giraffe

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News