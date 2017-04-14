Police ask public for help finding 34-year-old Edmonton man who’s gone missing

Police issued a plea for help from the public Friday evening as they work to try and find a 34-year-old Edmonton man who went missing on Thursday.

According to police, Timothy Trinh was reported missing by his family after they became concerned when he didn’t come home. They said he was not dressed for the weather conditions as Edmonton saw significant snowfall overnight and throughout the day on Friday. Police also said Trinh’s disappearance is “out of character” and there are “concerns for his well-being.”

However, police added there are currently no indications to suggest foul play.

Trinh was last seen in the area of 95 Street and 162 Avenue.

He is 6’0″ and 150 pounds with short black hair and a receding hair line. He wears glasses and was wearing a black spring jacket when he was last seen.

Anyone with information about Trinh’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.