Hundreds come for Easter dinner put on by Souls Harbour Rescue Mission

This year for the Soul Harbour Rescue Mission Easter dinner, over 600 meals were prepared. Guests were served ham, scalloped potatoes, corn, cabbage rolls and cake.

Organizers said last-minute donations helped fill all the plates.

“Everybody deserves the opportunity to celebrate with others. There’s a lot of things that I even take for granted … I take for granted that I can go out and get all the groceries that are necessary to put on what we call a traditional holiday meal,” Katrina Robinson, Souls Harbour Rescue Mission director of development, said.

” That is not the reality for a lot of our neighbours.”

The mission has been providing shelter, food, clothing and a number of other services for 27 years.

Katie Johnson started volunteering with the mission in January, to help feed the hungry.

She’s one of 75 volunteers that helped with the annual Easter meal.

Johnson calls it a life changing experience.

“To volunteer at a place like this, I never imagined the kindness, gratefulness, and the joy you would experience in serving,” she said.

“A lot of times, it’s we appreciate what you do, we appreciate what you’ve given me.”