Settlement approved in North Battleford tainted water scandal

People who were children 16 years ago and got sick from a parasite in North Battleford’s drinking water are getting compensation.

A law firm says Saskatchewan Court of Queen’s Bench has approved a $3.3-million settlement for anyone who was younger than 18 during the tainted water scandal in the Saskatchewan city.

Lawyer Brad Jamieson says people can make claims until November and hopefully get paid by the end of the year.

Payment for each person will depend on how many people make a claim, how ill they were and how long they were sick.

Jamieson said there are eight categories of payment, ranging from roughly $800 to more than $10,000.

“Some people got really dehydrated and so they were hospitalized, so the compensation is based on how long you were sick, were you hospitalized, that’s why it’s staggered like that,” Jamieson said.

Around 1,500 people are eligible for the payout.

An estimated seven-thousand people suffered from vomiting, diarrhea and high fever during the 2001 cryptosporidium outbreak, caused after maintenance work on a filter at the treatment plant.

No one died.

