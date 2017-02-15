Tanker illegally dumps crude oil near Lloydminster, Sask. water treatment plant

An oil spill near the water treatment plant in Lloydminster, Sask., was not a spill at all.
The Saskatchewan government said it was due to a tank-trailer illegally dumping around 2,000 litres of heavy crude into a ditch.
City officials were informed of a crude oil spill near the facility, which is northwest of the city near the Alberta boundary, on Tuesday at around 12:30 p.m. CT.
It is being contained with sandbags.
The Saskatchewan Water Security Agency was alerted.
No threat to the city’s water supply is believed to exist.
Crews from the Ministry of Environment are investigating.
