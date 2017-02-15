Canada
February 15, 2017 2:28 pm

Tanker illegally dumps crude oil near Lloydminster, Sask. water treatment plant

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Crude oil found in ditch near the Lloydminster, Sask., water treatment plant was due to illegal dumping by a tanker.

Newcap TV
A A

An oil spill near the water treatment plant in Lloydminster, Sask., was not a spill at all.

The Saskatchewan government said it was due to a tank-trailer illegally dumping around 2,000 litres of heavy crude into a ditch.

READ MORE: Tundra Energy Marketing dealing with second Saskatchewan oil spill

City officials were informed of a crude oil spill near the facility, which is northwest of the city near the Alberta boundary, on Tuesday at around 12:30 p.m. CT.

It is being contained with sandbags.

The Saskatchewan Water Security Agency was alerted.

No threat to the city’s water supply is believed to exist.

READ MORE: Questions arise over pipeline leak detection following Saskatchewan oil spill

Crews from the Ministry of Environment are investigating.

With files from The Canadian Press

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crude Oil
Heavy Crude Oil
Lloydminster
Ministry of Environment
Oil
Oil Spill
Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment
Saskatchewan Water Security Agency
Water Security Agency
Water Treatment Plant

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News