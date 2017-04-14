Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner file for divorce, settlement being negotiated

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have filed for divorce, nearly two years after the couple’s June 2015 announcement that they were splitting up.

According to court documents obtained by ET, Garner’s filing cites “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for divorce, and she’s requesting joint legal and physical custody of the couple’s three children: Violet Ann, 11; Seraphina Elizabeth Rose, 8; and Samuel Garner, 5.

Both parties filed practically identical paperwork, and did it “in propria persona,” meaning neither of them are represented by an attorney. The division of property and formalizing the actual date of separation are still being worked out since Affleck and Garner have agreed to keep any earnings they made since they separated, determining the separation date could affect the eventual settlement.

The couple, who married in 2005, have taken the high road throughout the entire process, with a source telling People that the divorce is “super amicable.”

Adds a different source: “They always planned to divorce despite what people said. If you look at their first statement it says divorce not separate. They just did it the way they wanted to and did what was best for their kids. There was no catalyst, it was just time. Nothing has changed, they are, and still will, be putting their kids first.”

Back in 2015, Affleck and Garner revealed they were ending their 10-year marriage in a joint statement: “After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We go forward with love and friendship for one another and a commitment to co-parenting our children whose privacy we ask to be respected during this difficult time. This will be our only comment on this private, family matter. Thank you for understanding.”