April 14, 2017 8:16 am
Updated: April 14, 2017 8:46 am

Shooting in North York leaves one man in life-threatening condition

One man is now in life-threatening condition following a shooting near Flemingdon Park.

The incident took place around 10 p.m. Thursday at an apartment near Overlea Boulevard and Don Mills Road.

According to police, the victim received multiple gunshot wounds to his stomach and is now at a local trauma centre.

Investigators have not released any information.

Anyone with information is asked to call Toronto Police or Crime Stoppers.

Global News