Man seriously injured after explosion destroys garage in northwestern Alberta

The RCMP is investigating what caused a blast at a residential property in northwestern Alberta that sent a man to hospital with serious injuries.

Police said officers were called to an explosion at a home in Beaverlodge, Alta. at around 2 p.m. on Thursday. When they arrived, police said they noticed a detached garage behind the home had been “completely destroyed.”

According to Mounties, the victim is believed to have been in the garage when the explosion happened and had already been rushed to hospital by family when officers arrived at the scene. They said while his injuries were serious, they were not considered to be life-threatening.

ATCO disconnected gas and power to the residence as police secured the area following the blast. Meanwhile, two nearby schools were placed into “hold and secure” mode for about 30 minutes as a result of the explosion.

Police said they are unable to confirm what caused the explosion but continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call the Grande Prairie RCMP detachment at 780-830-5701 or Crime Stoppers at 1.800.222.8477. Tips can also be anonymously submitted to Crime Stoppers online.

Beaverlodge is about a five-hour drive northwest of Edmonton.