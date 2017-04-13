Sask. man sentenced to 11 years in prison for the beating death of his friend

Stacey L’Herault, 46, was sentenced to 11 years in jail for the February 2015 beating death of Christopher Schaan, 51, in the Court of Queen’s Bench on Thursday.

L’Herault was originally charged for aggravated assault, but when Schaan died in hospital from his injuries the charge was upgraded to second degree murder.

In an October trial the jury found L’Herault not guilty of murder, but guilty of manslaughter instead because the accused didn’t intend to kill Schann.

L’Herault was highly intoxicated at the time of the offence that took place in a house on the 1200 block of Avenue F North.

In sentencing submissions crown prosecutor Michael Pilon suggested a twelve year sentence because the beating was brutal and unprovoked, along with L’Herault’s violent track record and lack of remorse.

“He’s been through the system before and it clearly hasn’t worked,” Pilon said outside court.

According to Pilon the average range for a manslaughter sentence is 8 to 12 years.

On the other hand, L’Herault’s defence lawyer sought 8 years in prison saying his client is remorseful for his actions and has had a change in attitude since doctors recently found two lumps on his spleen that may be cancerous.

“I think to him family is very important now. You saw in the courtroom he has a large family. From his perspective he has a choice to make now. He wants to get help for his substance abuse and move forward,” defence lawyer, George Combe, said.

Schaan’s daughter and ex-wife read emotional victim impact statements in court. His daughter recalling the agony of having to unhook her dad from life support after he was pronounced brain-dead.

L’Herault faced the gallery, apologized for his actions and said he was ready to pay for his mistakes.

He won’t be eligible for parole until half of his sentence is complete.