Officials ask residents to stop feeding seals at Victoria’s Fisherman’s Wharf

The Greater Victoria Harbour Authority is asking residents and visitors to stay off the Fisherman’s Wharf if they plan to feed seals or any other wildlife.

Officials say research by the Department of Fisheries and Oceans has shown that hand-feeding of marine mammals damages ecosystems, habituating wildlife and affecting their ability to thrive in natural environments.

They say seal feeding at Fisherman’s Wharf has become a public safety hazard, attracting other aggressive wildlife like river otters and gulls to the docks.

Visitors to the popular attraction will see improved signage on the docks, and opportunities for interpretation and education through the summer season.

A plan for permanent interpretation panels on the docks is also underway.

Fisherman’s Wharf is owned and managed by the Greater Victoria Harbour Authority.