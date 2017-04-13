Easter weekend 2017: What’s open and closed in Winnipeg
WINNIPEG — The first long weekend of spring has arrived — here’s a look at what’s staying open in Winnipeg, and what you can expect to be closed, from Good Friday through to Monday.
Shopping
All major shopping malls will be closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday.
Grocery stores such as Safeway and Superstore will also be closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday.
Liquor Mart
All Liquor Mart locations in the city will be closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday. However, they will be open for extended hours on Saturday (9 a.m. until 11 p.m.).
Recycling/garbage
Recycling and garbage run on regular hours Friday and Monday.
Winnipeg Transit
Transit is running on a Sunday schedule on Good Friday and will operate on regular hours Monday.
Swimming pools
All swimming pools will be closed Good Friday, except the Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex, which will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pools will have regular hours on Saturday. On Sunday pools are open until 4 p.m. On Monday The Pan Am Pool and Cindy Klassen pool are open.
Libraries
City libraries will be closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday, but have regular hours on Saturday. Some libraries open Monday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Attractions
The Canadian Museum for Human Rights is open all weekend. So is the Assiniboine Park Zoo. The Manitoba Museum will be open Good Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed Easter Monday.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.