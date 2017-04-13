Canada
April 13, 2017
Updated: April 13, 2017 6:01 am

Woman dead, man injured after crash in Toronto

Emergency crews respond to a fatal collision on Cummer Ave. on April 13, 2017.

Jason Scott/Global News
A woman was killed and a man was seriously injured following a crash in Toronto overnight.

The collision happened just before 2 a.m. on Cummer Avenue at Snowcrest Avenue between Bayview Avenue and Leslie Street.

Police said a 25-year-old female driver was pronounced dead in hospital.

The male passenger in his 30s was transported to a trauma centre with broken bones.

There’s no word yet on the cause of the collision.

The roads in the area are closed for the investigation.

Global News