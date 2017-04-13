Woman dead, man injured after crash in Toronto
A woman was killed and a man was seriously injured following a crash in Toronto overnight.
The collision happened just before 2 a.m. on Cummer Avenue at Snowcrest Avenue between Bayview Avenue and Leslie Street.
Police said a 25-year-old female driver was pronounced dead in hospital.
The male passenger in his 30s was transported to a trauma centre with broken bones.
There’s no word yet on the cause of the collision.
The roads in the area are closed for the investigation.
